Morgan Stanley Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $39.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.70 on Monday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 494,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 94,373 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

