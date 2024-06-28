Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $29,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,951 shares of company stock valued at $984,214. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

