Morgan Stanley Trims CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Target Price to $30.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $30.82 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,640 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.