Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.61. 53,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 667,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.