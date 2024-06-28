Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 1.8%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 496 ($6.29). Approximately 56,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 78,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 482.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.08. The stock has a market cap of £101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

