MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns “Positive” Rating from Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MRC opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.03.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $151,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

