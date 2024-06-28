National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 156,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 184,684 shares.The stock last traded at $38.35 and had previously closed at $37.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBHC. TheStreet lowered National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

National Bank Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

