National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Down 72.3% in June

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the May 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

National Grid Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NGG traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 650.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Grid

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.