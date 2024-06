Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Head to Head Comparison

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Kenvue shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kenvue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.29% -6.89% -3.48% Kenvue 9.63% 21.06% 8.40%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kenvue pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and Kenvue, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 1 7 6 0 2.36

Kenvue has a consensus price target of $23.09, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and Kenvue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.73 $595.64 million N/A N/A Kenvue $15.44 billion 2.28 $1.66 billion $0.78 23.62

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Natura &Co.

Summary

Kenvue beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

