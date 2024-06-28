NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $5.42 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.42 billion and $223.19 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00008164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,841,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,782,215 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,197,744,230 with 1,092,430,853 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.13346243 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $236,600,346.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

