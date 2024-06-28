Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.43.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

