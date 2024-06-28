Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $507.64 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,137,043,650 coins and its circulating supply is 44,456,461,183 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

