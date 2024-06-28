Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Netflix by 119.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $9.46 on Friday, hitting $674.88. 3,409,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

