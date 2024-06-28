Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NFLX traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $676.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,812. The company has a market cap of $291.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.06 and a 200-day moving average of $581.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.