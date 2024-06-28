Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Financial Review

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexxen International and Match Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.17 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -43.23 Match Group $3.36 billion 2.40 $651.54 million $2.30 13.21

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96% Match Group 19.03% -433.59% 14.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nexxen International and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexxen International and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Match Group 0 7 11 0 2.61

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 40.12%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Volatility and Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Match Group beats Nexxen International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.