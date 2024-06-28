NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

