NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.56.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,552 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,066,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 476,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

