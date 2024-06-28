NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.
NIKE Stock Performance
NYSE:NKE opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE
Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.