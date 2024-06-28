Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Buys $222,852.94 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe bought 152,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $222,852.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,152,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,852.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, William Monroe acquired 25,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, William Monroe bought 765,488 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $1,232,435.68.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 4.1 %

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

