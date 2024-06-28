Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 74000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $638.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 84.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Noah by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 11,797 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noah by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

