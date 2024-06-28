Node AI Price Reaches $0.74 (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Node AI has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $66.06 million and $881,656.93 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Node AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.72490512 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $951,304.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.