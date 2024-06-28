Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,840,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 14,139,865 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,152,000 after buying an additional 5,087,927 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,591,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,674,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,181,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,895 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Further Reading

