Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NKRKY stock remained flat at $4.16 on Friday. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1865 per share. This is a positive change from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

