Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,714. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.