Norwood Financial Corp Has $83,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,221. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

