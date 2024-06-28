Norwood Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 0.9% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 20,527.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,060,000 after buying an additional 930,732 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,175,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,308,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $138,800,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.