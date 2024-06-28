Norwood Financial Corp Sells 1,655 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Norwood Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 7,091,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

