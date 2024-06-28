NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Update

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the May 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.4 %

NBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,551. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. On average, research analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

