Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $163.00 target price on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $144.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

