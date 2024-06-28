Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 287,308 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $640.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

