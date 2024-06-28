Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Holdings Trimmed by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:NULG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,402 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.81. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

