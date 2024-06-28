Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,816.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,170,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,047,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,427 shares of company stock worth $983,339. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 202,262 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 165,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 139,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 62,573 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NQP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 52,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,658. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

