Oasys Price Hits $0.0478 on Exchanges (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Oasys has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $106.31 million and $968,617.71 worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasys token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasys Profile

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04689304 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,473,222.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

