Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 74397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
