Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 74397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ocado Group

Ocado Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

