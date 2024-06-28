Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Short Interest Update

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 49,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

