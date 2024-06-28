Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.4 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODD. Barclays dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

Oddity Tech Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Oddity Tech has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.