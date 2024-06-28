Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.4 million.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODD. Barclays dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
