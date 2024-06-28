Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Thomas Hendrickson Sells 4,500 Shares

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Hendrickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $98.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

