OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $48.57 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $48.57 million and $9.33 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

