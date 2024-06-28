Omni Network (OMNI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $158.76 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $14.27 or 0.00023538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $158.76 million and approximately $25.64 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,184,196.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 14.38542644 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $22,150,253.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.