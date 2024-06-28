ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $92.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 52,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

