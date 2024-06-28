Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,108,000 after acquiring an additional 211,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,798,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after acquiring an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,181,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,135,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,091. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

