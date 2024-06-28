Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Has $25.08 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 985,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 15.5% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 286,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.42. 30,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,160. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

