Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Opsens Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.