Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $2.80. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 200 shares.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.0331 dividend. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

