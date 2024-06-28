Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 175.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.73).

Shares of LON:ONT traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 94.40 ($1.20). 1,696,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,489. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 135.32. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £814.28 million, a P/E ratio of -496.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

In related news, insider Kate Priestman bought 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £24,977.84 ($31,685.70). Insiders have purchased 23,971 shares of company stock worth $2,542,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

