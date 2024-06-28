PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $10,949,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

