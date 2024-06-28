Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PTBD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $20.72.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

