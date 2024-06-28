Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,909 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.12. 1,764,941 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

