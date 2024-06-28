PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,450,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.70.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
