Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 375.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $340.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

